Ann Marie Goff
Lansing - Ann was born, February 18, 1956 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Frank and Sophie (Jajko) Seyka and then was taken home to be with family, Monday, August 5, 2019. A resident of Lansing all her life, Ann was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church as well as the Federated Polish Home. She loved all animals but especially her two cats. A loving family member will be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held, Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be given to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Ann. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019