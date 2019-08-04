|
Ann McCall
East Lansing - Ann McCall, 98, died peacefully in her sleep July 27, 2019 after being ill since June. She was born Anna Margaret Hlavka in Red Oak, Iowa, on March 24, 1921 to Emil and Ella Hlavka. Her older brother Lloyd and her younger sister Ruth preceded her in death. The family moved to Omaha in 1926 where Ann attended Vinton Elementary School and graduated from South High School at age 16 in 1937.
One of her high school teachers suggested she go to college, a path she had not previously considered. Taking the suggestion, in 1940 Ann enrolled at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. While working in a campus chemistry lab, she met Keith McCall, and they married August 23, 1942.
Ann and Keith moved to Madison for Keith to do graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin and their first child, Doug, was born there in 1945. After Keith obtained his Ph.D. in biochemistry in 1947 they moved to East Lansing where Keith worked for the Michigan Department of Public Health (MDPH) and where their other children were born: Patricia (1947), Bruce (1949), Clark (1955), and Roberta (1956).
While raising their family, Ann and Keith took many camping trips and numerous summer trips around the country to visit relatives. In their retirement they took trips to Europe, Australia, Alaska, and Hawaii. They traveled in their van to many national parks in the continental US and Canada during their 65 years of marriage until Keith's death in November 2007.
The family lived in New Jersey from 1962-65 where Keith worked for ER Squibb Co. a large pharmaceutical firm. They returned to East Lansing in 1965 where Keith returned to MDPH.
Ann returned to college at Michigan State University (MSU) to finish her bachelors degree in Education and earned an M.A. in Business in 1972. Her career included work as a teacher in the Lansing School District, teaching High School Completion and Adult Basic Education for many years, and she also taught at Tri-County Diversified Industries.
Ann was a volunteer for many years with Community Volunteers for International Programs (CVIP) at MSU and in 2008 was awarded the Homer Higbee International Education Award from CVIP. Ann was an active member and volunteer at Edgewood United Church, serving on the finance committee. Until her recent illness, she was living independently, physically active, walking frequently, and driving to exercise class three times a week as she had for over 40 years. She was an accomplished potter, quilter, and braider of wool rugs and many family members and friends have her beautiful wheel-thrown pots, quilts, and specially designed rugs. She loved to garden and play the piano. Ann was a curious and avid reader who valued education. She was aware, thoughtful, and engaged until the end.
Ann is survived by her five children, Doug (Pat), Patricia (Tom Martens), Bruce (Sandra), Clark (Linda), and Roberta, along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The children wish to warmly thank everyone at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for providing care for their mother so that many family and friends were able to have meaningful visiting time during her last weeks. Ann donated her body, as did Keith, to the Willed Body Program at the medical schools at MSU.
A Service to honor the memory of Ann will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Edgewood United Church, 469 N Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, Ann would have encouraged donations to groups helping with population control and promoting the education of women.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019