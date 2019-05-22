|
|
Ann Paige Gross
East Lansing - A memorial service for Ann Paige Gross will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church at 800 Abbot Rd. in East Lansing, Mich. Mrs. Gross, a long-time resident of East Lansing, died Feb. 5, 2019, in Summerville, S.C. She was 100.
Mrs. Gross was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter of the late John A. Fields and Edith Vactor Fields Lowndes. She earned an undergraduate degree in early childhood development from Roosevelt University in Chicago. From 1966 to 1973, Mrs. Gross was the director of the Chase House Child Development Center in Chicago.
Mrs. Gross was twice married. Her first husband was the late William Gordon. She also was married to the late Joseph A. Gross. Mr. and Mrs. Gross moved to East Lansing in the early 1970s.
In Chicago, Mrs. Gross was a member of the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago and St. Paul Episcopal Church. In East Lansing, she was a member of the All Saints Vestry and the All Saints Altar Guild.
She is survived by a son, William Gordon; a daughter-in-law, Sallie Gordon; step-granddaughter, Caterina Gipson, all of Sacramento, Calif.; two granddaughters, Karin N. Perry of Chicago, Ill., and Adrienne Troy Frazier of Summerville, S.C; a grandson, William H.B. Gordon III of Chicago; three great-grandsons, Asim and Seth Hamilton of Chicago, and Darnell B.C. Lemon of Atlanta; and a great-great-grandson, Nathaniel Hamilton of Chicago. Mrs. Gross's daughter, Brenda D. Turner preceded her in death in 2016.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Ala.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 22, 2019