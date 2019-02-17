Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow Hwy.
Lansing, MI
Ann Townsend McGuire Obituary
Ann Townsend McGuire

Lansing - Age 85, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born November 4, 1933, in Mt. Clemens, MI, to William and Hildegarde Cross. Ann graduated from MSU, and worked as a teacher at St. Michael's Elementary School in Grand Ledge.

Ann is survived by her son, Timothy (Renee) McGuire; daughter, Molly (Patrick) Prichard; 6 grandchildren, Sarah, Maureen, Brad and Kevin McGuire, Shane (Ashley) and Barry Prichard; great-grandson, Austin Baron McGuire. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick McGuire; and her former husband, Barry McGuire. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy., Lansing, with the Rite of Committal in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, where the Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lansing Catholic Central High School or St. Gerard School in memory of Ann McGuire. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
