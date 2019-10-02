Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Temple Systems Church
1924 - 2019
Anna Johnson Obituary
Anna Johnson

Delta Township - Anna Catherine Johnson, age 95, passed away on September 21, 2019. Anna was born on January 27, 1924 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is a resident of Lansing for 57 years. Anna retired from General Motors.

Anna leaves to cherish in her memory: her children, Patricia Jackson of Pennsylvania, Linda Johnson, Norma Porter, Debra Cain all of Lansing, MI; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Immanuel Temple Systems Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
