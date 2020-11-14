Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Anna Mae Alexander



Lansing - Rev. Anna Mae Alexander, 100, Lansing community leader for over 70 years passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2020. She received the Black Business Women of the Year Award in 1995.She is survived by her son, Robert J. Alexander II and many other relatives. Viewing is Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Paradise Funeral Chapel, 1107 E. Miller Road, Lansing. Graveside service is Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Old Lansing Road and Waverly Road, Lansing.









