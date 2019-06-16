Anna Maria Sagolla



Lansing - Anna Maria Sagolla (September 14, 1929 - June 11, 2019) was the daughter of Francesco and Maria DiElsi, whose families emigrated from Campobasso and Ortona, Italy and settled in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Anna ("Anne") was born and raised. Anne met and married Salvatore Sagolla while both were employed at the American Red Cross in South Philadelphia, and then moved to Lansing, Michigan, where they remained and raised their family. They were married for 60 years, until Sal's passing in 2013. Anne worked as a secretary at Lansing Catholic High School and later at Association for Child Development, where she began as receptionist and retired as program director. She was an avid gardener and fan of musical theater and opera, and was known for her warmth, intelligence, and excellent cooking. She is survived by her children David Sagolla, Christine (Steve) Flood, and Laura Sagolla; her nine grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 1531 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI. Visitation immediately preceding the service at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to Resurrection School, 1521 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary