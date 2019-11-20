|
Anna Maria Shea-Nethaway
Elsie - Anna Maria Shea-Nethaway, age 63, of Elsie, MI, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with her nephew Eric Wilber officiating. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Anna was born in Owosso, MI on August 28, 1956, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Roth) Wilber. She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1974. Anna married Jeff Shea on October 3, 1981, Jeff passed away on September 26, 1997. Anna married Ronald Nethaway on May 27, 2000 and he survives her.
Anna was a wonderful caregiver, always putting her family and her animals first. Anna was a member of the Old Gas Tractor Association and Pheasants Forever.
She is survived by her husband Ron Nethaway; children: Shar and James Sullivan, RJ and Kathy Nethaway, Doug and Abby Nethaway, Katie and Mike Fabus, Mike and Miranda Nethaway; father Robert Wilber; siblings: Gary Wilber, Jerome and Cindy Wilber, and John Deb Wilber. She is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces: Shanna and Dan Krzywosinski, Hanna and Shane Grinnell, Jerome Wilber Jr., and many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother, brothers: Robert Wilber Jr. and Jerry Wilber, and sons: Jeffery and Kenneth Shea.
Memorials may be made to Elsie Area Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 586, Elsie, MI 48831. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019