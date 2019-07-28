|
Anna Marie Mort
Lansing - Age 95, passed away July 26, 2019. She was born August 15, 1923, in Lansing, to John and Mary Metzger. Anna was a member of Central United Methodist Church and volunteered at Sparrow Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Mort; brothers, Augie, John and Frank Metzger; sisters, Mary Barnes, Wilma Sawyer and Kay Kline; and by her parents. Surviving are: daughter, Patricia Mort; son, Rev. Jim. (Janet) Mort; grandchildren, Jeremiah Mort and Rebekah Beck; great-grandchildren, Cason Fisk and Alexandra Beck; sister, Loraine Metzger; sister-in-law, Angela Metzger; brother-in-law, Jim Barnes, as well as cousins and many nieces and nephews. Anna's family would like to thank the staff at Ingham County Medical Care Facility for their loving care.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, with interment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central United Methodist Church or to Ingham County Medical Care Facility in memory of Anna Mort. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019