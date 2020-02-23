Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
Anna May Mead Obituary
Anna May Mead

Webberville - Anna May passed away at home February 22, 2020 at age 98. A collector of antiques, Anna's real passion was her beautiful flowers. She had a flower booth on the road and she loved it when people would stop by and visit.

Anna is preceded in death by her late husband Cloice and son-in-law Elwine Crandall Jr. Left to cherish her in memory are her son Jim Mead, daughter Ruth Ann Crandall, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Anna will be missed by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday Feb. 25th at 12:00pm at Gorsline Runciman, 205 E. Middle St. in Williamston, with one hour prior visitation. Online condolences can be made at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
