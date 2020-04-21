|
|
Anne Dirks Swain
On April 11, 2020, Anne Dirks Swain, died at the age of 97. She was born on November 30, 1922 in East Lansing, Michigan, graduated from the University of Illinois in 1945, and worked for the Fairfax County Council of the Arts for 24 years. She married Harold Dow Swain (Hal) on September 24, 1945.
Anne had a passion for her family, church, and friends. She was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir for many years, was on the church altar guild, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was active in her women's circle. She was a savvy bridge player with numerous awards to attest to her expertise. She could always be found with her nose either in a book or reading the newspaper. She also enjoyed traveling, the symphony, investment club, and visiting with her grandchildren. She was known for her kindness and sensitive and compassionate spirit.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Harold D. Swain, Jr. (Hal) and son Harold D. Swain, III (Mike), her parents, Henry B. Dirks former Dean of Engineering at MSU, and his wife, Blanche B. Dirks, and a brother, Henry B. Dirks, Jr. (Libby). She is survived by two sons, Robert, John (Ann), one daughter Patricia, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Cypher; two grandchildren, Marc (Mary Beth) and Rachel.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will join her husband, Hal. Memorial donations may be directed to either St. Matthews United Methodist Church at 8617 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, Virginia, 22003 or to Michigan State University either online at https://givingto.msu.edu/gift/ or by check noting IMO Anne Dirks Swain - A300 in the memo section of your check and mailed to MSU - University Advancement, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing, MI 48824.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020