|
|
Annemarie Lezovich
Lansing - Annemarie Lezovich, age 61 of Lansing, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 700 Columbia Drive, Durand, MI 48429. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw Street, Durand, MI 48429. Fr. Daniel Westermann as celebrant.
Those desiring to leave online condolences to the family may do so at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019