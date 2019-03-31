Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Durand Chapel
501 N. Saginaw St.
Durand, MI 48429
(989) 288-3106
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Durand Chapel
501 N. Saginaw St.
Durand, MI 48429
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Durand Chapel
501 N. Saginaw St.
Durand, MI 48429
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
700 Columbia Drive
Durand, MI
Annemarie Lezovich Obituary
Annemarie Lezovich

Lansing - Annemarie Lezovich, age 61 of Lansing, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 700 Columbia Drive, Durand, MI 48429. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw Street, Durand, MI 48429. Fr. Daniel Westermann as celebrant.

Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
