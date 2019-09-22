|
|
Annette Pennington
Grand Ledge - Passed away September 15, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Grand Rapids on December 4, 1928, the daughter of Gladys Bowman. Annette was a member of Grand Ledge First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star for over 60 years and delivered Meals on Wheels. She loved spending her summers on Gun Lake, collecting antiques and going to garage sales. Annette was a very proud mother of her 3 boys and adored her beloved grand and great grandchildren.
Annette is survived by her sons, Steven Pennington of Delton and Brian Pennington of CA; grandchildren, Steven (Danielle) Pennington of Middleville and Trent Pennington of Hastings as well as 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother; husband, Wayne Pennington; son, Scott Pennington and brother, Paul Bowman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Interment will follow at Blain Cemetery, Gains Township, Grand Rapids. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday one hour prior to the service. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to , Dementia Association or Order of Eastern Star in memory of Annette. Online condolences may be placed at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019