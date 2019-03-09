|
Annie "Angharad" McGaughey
- - Annie "Angharad" McGaughey sadly passed away on Tuesday, February 26th. She is survived by her brother Ashley and her mother Margaret ("Maggie"). Angharad was a talented actress who has been in numerous productions throughout the Lansing area. She attended Lansing Community College and is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in theater studies. She was a strong advocate for animals and adopting from shelters. She has many friends who are artists in the area who are coming together to celebrate her life and share stories at The LCC Black Box Theater on Saturday, March 16th from 2-4. A small reception will happen prior in the classroom next to the venue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 9, 2019