Anthony John Buonodono
Howell - Anthony John Buonodono, age 67, of Howell, MI, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Medilodge of Howell.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Dan Skirvin officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday prior to the service from 1-3 P.M. at the funeral home.
Anthony was born in Lansing, MI on June 20, 1952, the son of Paul and Mabel (Bozzo) Buonodono. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. Anthony married Wendy Smith on June 9, 1978 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in East Lansing, MI. Wendy passed away on June 29, 2018.
Ministry, family and his faith were of the utmost importance to Anthony. He worked for Exxon Mobil for many years as a Drilling Engineer. Anthony traveled the world with his career. He was an alumnus of the Michigan State University College of Engineering. Anthony resided most of his life in Michigan and Texas.
He is survived by his daughter Marla Buonodono of Austin, TX; sister Susan and Robert Lorenz of Howell, MI; sister Patricia Buonodono and Brad Ketch of Acworth, GA; brother James and Jaylene Buonodono of Amesbury, MA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Memorials may be made to , 2111 University Park Drive, Okemos, MI 48864. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 8, 2019