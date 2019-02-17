Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Thelen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Phillip "Tony" Thelen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Phillip "Tony" Thelen Obituary
Anthony Phillip "Tony" Thelen

Portage formerly Fowler - Anthony P. "Tony" Thelen passed away at his home in Portage Michigan on February 14, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born in St. Johns, Michigan and was the son of Marvin and Eileen (Cook) Thelen. He was a 1973 graduate of Fowler High School and also earned a Bachelor's degree at Michigan State University. He enjoyed the Detroit Tigers, visiting Petoskey, MI, going for walks, and loved animals. He was a kind and gentle soul. He was a fine son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be through Smith Family Funeral Homes - George Chapel - Fowler MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.