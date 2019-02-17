|
Anthony Phillip "Tony" Thelen
Portage formerly Fowler - Anthony P. "Tony" Thelen passed away at his home in Portage Michigan on February 14, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born in St. Johns, Michigan and was the son of Marvin and Eileen (Cook) Thelen. He was a 1973 graduate of Fowler High School and also earned a Bachelor's degree at Michigan State University. He enjoyed the Detroit Tigers, visiting Petoskey, MI, going for walks, and loved animals. He was a kind and gentle soul. He was a fine son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be through Smith Family Funeral Homes - George Chapel - Fowler MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019