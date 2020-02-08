Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI

Antica Ljubicic


1926 - 2020
Antica Ljubicic Obituary
Antica Ljubicic

Lansing - Antica passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born June 12, 1926 to Marijan and Marija Belic in Ugljan, Croatia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Branko Ljubicic and son, Zdenko. She is survived by her son, Zdravko "Steve" (Nancy) Ljubicic; 3 grandchildren, Steven (Fiancée, Lindsey) Lockert, Lacey (Mike) Derrico, and Amy Ljubicic; 5 great-grandchildren, Ivanka, Jacinda, Kaley, Wyatt, and Kinslee; 2 sisters, Desa and Marija; brother, Slavko (Maca); and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:30 AM Tuesday at the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw Lansing. Funeral Mass is 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. Prabhu Lakra officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
