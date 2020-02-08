|
|
Antica Ljubicic
Lansing - Antica passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born June 12, 1926 to Marijan and Marija Belic in Ugljan, Croatia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Branko Ljubicic and son, Zdenko. She is survived by her son, Zdravko "Steve" (Nancy) Ljubicic; 3 grandchildren, Steven (Fiancée, Lindsey) Lockert, Lacey (Mike) Derrico, and Amy Ljubicic; 5 great-grandchildren, Ivanka, Jacinda, Kaley, Wyatt, and Kinslee; 2 sisters, Desa and Marija; brother, Slavko (Maca); and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:30 AM Tuesday at the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw Lansing. Funeral Mass is 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. Prabhu Lakra officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020