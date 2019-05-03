|
Antonietta "Toni" Bozzo
Lansing - Age 66, our loving mother, nana, sister, and zia was called home to the Lord on May 1, 2019. Born July 16, 1952 in Cosenza, Italy. Toni worked at M.S.U. and later found a career in retail sales working for over 30 years at Montgomery Wards and later Kohl's, where she cared for people with her joyful heart. She was a member of St. Gerard Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and storytelling. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by family and friends and being a wonderful "Hostess with the Mostest" . Surviving 2 sons, Eugene "Geno" (Desiree) Bozzo, and Alessandro (Aida) Bozzo; her beloved grandson, Massimo Giannino Bozzo; 2 brothers, Gennaro "Jerry" DeMarco, and John (Julie) DeMarco; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. Toni was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John in 2011, and her parents, Silvo & Assunta DeMarco. Visitation is from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Sunday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. Vincent Richardson presiding. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A gift in memory of Toni can be made to LeChat Gourmet, this will support the teaching of young children the love of culinary arts. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 3, 2019