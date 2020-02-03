|
|
Archie E. Bryde, Sr.
Grand Ledge -
Archie E. Bryde, Sr., age 85, went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020. He was born February 28, 1934, in Lansing, MI to Ford and Edna Bryde.
Archie worked for R.C. Cola for 33 years and then started working for Waverly and Grand Ledge Schools. Archie was a lifetime member of Pennway Church of God. He loved camping with family and he had a beautiful singing voice.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia; children, Archie (Jay) Bryde, Jr., Chuck (Vici) Bryde, and Kim (Tim) King; grandchildren, Stacy (Cory) Nelson, Andrea (Lee) Becker, Becky (Dante) Rodriguez, Nicole (Ben) Hayhurst, and Brittany Bryde (Andrew Roman); great-grandchildren, Kailey, Griffin, Emily, Miguel, Carson, Ellie, Abby, and Brooklyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Beulah, Ruth, and Barbara; and brothers, Leon, Bruce, and Francis.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Pennway Church of God, Lansing. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennway Church of God or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020