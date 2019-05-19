Services
Ardith J. (Stevens) Burns


Ardith J. (Stevens) Burns

Nashville - Ardith J. (Stevens) Burns, 85, of Nashville, MI, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on May 12, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1933, in Lansing, Michigan, to Jake and Zoa (Stimer) Stevens.

Ardith loved to garden and tend to her flowers while watching her beef cattle roam the fields. Her daughter Jean loved canning corn relish with her mom. Her favorite cat Smokie was with her until her death. Ardith was an active member of the Charlotte Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She will be missed by her children Max (Margaret) Burns, Jeff Burns, Jean Porter and Marie (Eliot) Eberhard. She also leaves 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Tom Burns.

Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences and online guest book may be viewed at

www.royalfuneral home.net
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019
