Ardith Jeanne DaFoe
Williamston - Ardith Jeanne DaFoe, aged 82, passed away on December 5, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1938 to Clarence and Ann Brower in Allegan County, Zeeland. Ardith graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1956 and from Hope College in 1960. Her first job was with the Lansing Police Department as a police officer. One of few women in the department, she worked with youth struggling in the criminal justice system. In 1976, she earned an M.S. from Michigan State University in Social Work and continued her commitment to improving the lives of disadvantaged children through her work as Executive Director of Big Sisters of Lansing (later to be Big Brothers/Big Sisters). Furthering her education, she earned her J.D. from Cooley Law School in 1982. She started her own law practice specializing in family law and in 1988 was hired as the Director of the Law Enforcement Division of the Office of Drug Control Policy for Michigan. During her tenure as Director she spoke before the U.S. House of Representatives advocating for continued federal funding for comprehensive drug control enforcement program and initiatives. After retiring from the State, she earned a real estate license and worked in the Williamston and Okemos area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ann Brower, and her brother, Harley Brower.
She is survived by her brother, Bob Brower; children Rachelle (Rob) Whitacre and Chad DaFoe; grandchildren Kourtnee (Bob) Hornberger, and Amelia and Michael Whitacre; two nieces and her former husband Darrell (Adelfa) DaFoe. She is remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was often found at Kourtnee's tennis and soccer games and followed along with Amelia and Michael's activities although they lived in another state. She is remembered along Sherwood Road in Williamston for her beautiful flower gardens.
A celebration of Ardith's life will take place at a future date.
