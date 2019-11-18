Services
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ardith June Beardslee


1928 - 2019
Ardith June Beardslee Obituary
Ardith June Beardslee

Williamston - Born June 1, 1928, in Edmore, Michigan, daughter of the late Mervin and Hazel Sellers, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at age 91.

Ardith loved playing Bingo, traveling, and shopping....she could not pass up a good deal! When she was younger she really enjoyed to cook and always did so wearing an apron. Ardith lived on Lake Lansing and then moved to Texas, coming back to the area after her daughter passed away. She loved to visit with her family, especially around the holidays.

Surviving are her daughter, Sherry Reese; 5 grandchildren, Teresa Ryder, Renee Reese, John Lienhart, Ronald Reese, and Aletha Alton; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gene (Sarah) Sellers; sister-in-law, Nancy Sellers; sister, Edith Kohl along with many nieces and nephews.

Ardith was preceded in death by her husband, John Beardslee; daughter, Sheila Lienhart; brother, Elton Sellers; and sisters, Reva Flint and Nora Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday for 2 hours prior to the service.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions, in Ardith's memory, to the of Michigan or .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
