Arkie Risenhoover
Williamston - "Arkie" Harold Risenhoover of Williamston, Michigan, passed away January 4th, 2020.
Arkie was born June 2, 1933 in Hoxie, Arkansas. In 1965 he opened up "Arkie's Barber Shop" in East Lansing. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and gardening.
Arkie is survived by his wife, Helen Kerekes; daughter, Karen Hand; son, Kerry and wife Lisa; granddaughters, Casey and Rob LaFay, Ashley and Evan Huver; grandsons, Matt Gorney and Michael Gorney.
Arkie was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, of 61 years, his parents, all three siblings, and son-in-law, Bob Hand.
Visitation will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St. in Williamston on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3pm until 5pm, with a time of sharing at 4pm.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020