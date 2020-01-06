Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Arkie Risenhoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arkie Risenhoover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arkie Risenhoover Obituary
Arkie Risenhoover

Williamston - "Arkie" Harold Risenhoover of Williamston, Michigan, passed away January 4th, 2020.

Arkie was born June 2, 1933 in Hoxie, Arkansas. In 1965 he opened up "Arkie's Barber Shop" in East Lansing. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and gardening.

Arkie is survived by his wife, Helen Kerekes; daughter, Karen Hand; son, Kerry and wife Lisa; granddaughters, Casey and Rob LaFay, Ashley and Evan Huver; grandsons, Matt Gorney and Michael Gorney.

Arkie was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, of 61 years, his parents, all three siblings, and son-in-law, Bob Hand.

Visitation will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St. in Williamston on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3pm until 5pm, with a time of sharing at 4pm.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arkie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now