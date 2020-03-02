Services
Arlene Joblonski


1929 - 2020
Arlene Joblonski Obituary
Arlene Joblonski

East Lansing - Arlene Joblonski, 90, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. Born August 26, 1929 in Havelock, Iowa to John and Margaret (Derr) Ralle, Arlene met her future husband Charles Joblonski while he was traveling the country as a minor league baseball player. They fell in love, and following his offer to play ball at MSU, the two moved to East Lansing. Besides raising their three boys, Arlene was a talented seamstress whose creations graced the LPGA tour under the label "Golf Originals by Arlene" and she worked at Stretch and Sew. Arlene loved dogs and cared for them when she worked at MSU Veterinary Hospital.

She was president of Sparrow Hospital's gift shop from 1982 through 1983 and was president of the volunteers of Sparrow for many years. Charlie and Arlene were avid golfers and were members of Grand Ledge Country Club where they played in leagues and events. They spent their winters in Mesa, Arizona where they could swim, play golf, play pool and enjoy the sunshine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Ralle; sisters, Lois Lynn, Arvis Gross and Lavon Toelle; son, Peter Joblonski; and great-grandson, Cody Willard-Joblonski.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 69 years, Charles; her sons, Edward Joblonski and Michael (Maria) Joblonski; and her daughter-in-law, Diann Joblonski; grandchildren, Marc (Kristy) Joblonski, Beau (Sara) Joblonski, Tim Zienert, Nick Joblonski, Katie Joblonski, and Lindsey (John) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Charlie Joblonski, Joey Joblonski and Jacob Rodriguez; sister, Jan Smith; longtime friends Doug (Susie) Herner; also remembered by many others including friends, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the staff members at Vista Springs Timber Ridge and the Hospice Care team that took care of her and gave her comfort and peace.

No services will be held at this time. They wish to have their ashes buried together at their Camp in Wolverine with a tree planted in their memory.

In honor of Arlene, memorial contributions may be made to a that you support.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
