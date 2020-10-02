1/1
Arlene M. Hammond
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Arlene M. Hammond

Age 89, a wonderful mother and grandmother, Arlene passed away October 2, 2020. She was born February 8, 1931, in Elgin, IL, to Joseph and Loretta Savage. She earned the nickname "Bling-Bling" due to her personality and her style. She was a fun-loving woman who loved helping others. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Arlene was preceded in death by: her husband, Douglas Hammond; son, Steven Hammond; brothers, Melvin and Joseph Savage; sister, Carole Genautis, as well as her parents. Surviving are: daughters, Vicki (Randy) Kindy and Marianne (Charles) Eallonardo; son, Greg (Roberta) Hammond; grandchildren, Brad, Ann Marie, Ashley, Joshua, Stevie Lynn, Andrew, Elizabeth, Abigail, Kaylee, Corrin, Kaitlyn, Alexander, Kelsey; and 21 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at New Hope Church, 2170 E. Saginaw Hwy., East Lansing. Her family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, as well as an hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday. Private interment will take place in Gunnisonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Arlene Hammond. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
OCT
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Hope Church
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Memories & Condolences
