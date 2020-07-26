Arlene Parrish
Lansing - Arlene Lucille Parrish, 84, of Lansing, MI was born February 10, 1936 in Remus, MI, passed away July 23, 2020, daughter to Henry and Johanna (Boettcher) Smith. Arlene worked for Lansing Public Schools. She enjoyed her 40 acres of land up north in Remus. Arlene raised her handicapped daughter at home until she was about 80 years of age keeping her daughter occupied, involved, and loved.
Arlene is survived by her daughters: Debbie Parrish, Diane (Gary) Horanburg, Laurie Parrish; son, Gary (JoAnn) Parrish; 7 grandchildren: Aleasha, Bethany, Josh, Stacy, Chadd, Kim, and Jeni; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Louise Smith; brother, Soenckie Smith; brother-in-law, Ron Brand. She is preceded in death by her brother, Louis Smith; sisters, Marge Remer and Natalie Brand.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with visitation one hour prior to services. Place of internment will be at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of Michigan, 3496 E. Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com