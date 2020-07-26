1/1
Arlene Parrish
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Parrish

Lansing - Arlene Lucille Parrish, 84, of Lansing, MI was born February 10, 1936 in Remus, MI, passed away July 23, 2020, daughter to Henry and Johanna (Boettcher) Smith. Arlene worked for Lansing Public Schools. She enjoyed her 40 acres of land up north in Remus. Arlene raised her handicapped daughter at home until she was about 80 years of age keeping her daughter occupied, involved, and loved.

Arlene is survived by her daughters: Debbie Parrish, Diane (Gary) Horanburg, Laurie Parrish; son, Gary (JoAnn) Parrish; 7 grandchildren: Aleasha, Bethany, Josh, Stacy, Chadd, Kim, and Jeni; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Louise Smith; brother, Soenckie Smith; brother-in-law, Ron Brand. She is preceded in death by her brother, Louis Smith; sisters, Marge Remer and Natalie Brand.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge with visitation one hour prior to services. Place of internment will be at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy of Michigan, 3496 E. Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
01:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peters & Murray Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved