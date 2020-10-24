1/1
Arlene R. Davis
Arlene R Davis

Lansing - Arlene R. Davis, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Marshall E. Davis; her parents, Ernest J. and Irene Tavarozzi; sister, Virginia Bell; and brother, Jay Tavarozzi.

Arlene grew up in Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Cooley High School in 1942. She attended business school and started her administrative career at Federal Mogul where she met Marshall. They lived in the St. Johns area for 10+ years and eventually settled in Lansing. Arlene was a charter member of the St. Gerard Catholic Church parish, an early St. Gerard Guild President, and a member of the Lansing Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. On the Council, she served as Chairman of the Spanish Speaking Committee and the Organization and Development Committee. Arlene was an active volunteer at her children's schools.

One activity that Arlene thoroughly enjoyed was writing. She acknowledged birthdays and anniversaries by sending over 300 greeting cards annually. Each card included a personal, handwritten message of congratulations. This also led her into collecting Hallmark Ornaments and being a member of the local Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collectors' Club, the Spirit of Hallmark.

Arlene is survived by her children, Mary Ann Chartrand (Roy Ellsworth), Beverly (Lyle) Nichols, Mark (Sandra) Davis, Bernadette Russo, and Brazilian daughter, Dr. Lisieux C. Campos and family; grandchildren, Therese (John) Wittkowski, Randy (Kim) Nichols, Robert (Andrea) Nichols, John (Tham Doan) Nichols, Anthony (Katie) Nichols, Daniel (Alise) Nichols, Melissa Davis, Michael (Tressa) Davis, Amanda (Kyle) Dellinger; and many loving great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, that will all miss her dearly.

A celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a later date. Please consider memorial contributions to the International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation (iwmf.com) or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home.




Published in Delta Waverly Newspaper & Clinton County Community Newspapers from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2020.
