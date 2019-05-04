|
Arlene R. Schafer
Pewamo - Arlene Rose Schafer, age 85, of Pewamo, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1933, the daughter of Reynold and Irene (Schueller) Smith. Arlene was a faithful and devoted member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pewamo. She retired from the State of Michigan Department of Public Health after many years of service. Arlene enjoyed traveling, sewing, and playing cards. She loved spending time at Clifford Lake and most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Arlene married her beloved husband, Hilary on September 25, 1954 and they shared 38 wonderful years of marriage together.
Preceding Arlene in death are her parents; husband, Hilary L. Schafer; son-in-law, Terry Feldpausch; brother, Delbert Smith; sisters, Catherine Smith, Alice Smith, and Joyce Thelen; and sister-in-law, Arline Smith. She is survived by her children, Butch (Suzie) Schafer, Linda Feldpausch, Deb (Mark) Koenigsknecht, Sandy (Mike McGlynn) Pohl, Bill (Sharon) Schafer, and Karen (Todd) Bergstrom; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; siblings, Roy Smith, Dennis (Mary) Smith, Pat Smith, Wilma (Grover) Whitehead, Judy (Dave) Thelen, and Pete (Linda) Smith; sister-in-law, Sue Smith; and many special nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Darrel Kempf at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 4, 2019