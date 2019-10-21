Resources
Arletta M. Guilford

Arletta M. Guilford Obituary
Arletta M. Guilford

Mulliken - Age 94, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Mrs. Guilford was born November 17, 1924 in Roxand Township, a daughter of Harold and Olive (Dodge) Overholt. She was a 1942 graduate of Sunfield High School, a life member of Mulliken United Methodist Church, loved sewing and playing piano for various musical groups in Michigan and Florida. Arletta was preceded in death by her husband, Loren and son, Jon. Surviving is her daughter, Ann (Tim) Leeck of Ossineke; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services 11 A.M. Wednesday, October 23, at Barker-Leik Funeral Home, Mulliken, with Rev. Dr. Vaughn Thurston-Cox officiating. Interment will be in Meadowbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Mulliken United Methodist Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
