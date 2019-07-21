|
|
Arlington Small
Okemos - Arlington "Ardie" Salzwell Small, age 89, passed away July 13, 2019, at Riverwind Assisted Living in Williamston, MI.
Born Oct. 11, 1929, in Oakley, MI, Ardie graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Saginaw General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Saginaw General, Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI, and Ingham County Care Facility.
Ardie was a devoted and faithful wife (64 years), mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She supported her family's interests, invested in time together, and encouraged them to have fun. As a member of Okemos Community Church she was involved in the Women's Society and was Greeter Team Coordinator for many years. She was active on the Council on Aging, delivered Meals on Wheels, transported people to appointments and served on elections. She enjoyed serving others, working alongside her husband, Jim, traveling, and sewing.
Ardie is preceded in death by her husband, Jim and one great grandchild, Lucas. She is survived by her son, J.D., daughter, Janine (Allan) Lau, her sister, Andy (Gary) Holt, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be July 27th at Okemos Community Church. Visitation is 10 am, service is 11 am.
Memorial gifts may be made in memory to: Covenant Health Care Foundation, The Care Team-Hospice, or Okemos Community Church.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the team of care givers at Riverwind Assisted Living and The Care Team with Hospice for their attentive and compassionate service to Ardie and our family.
Arrangements by Misiuk Funeral Home, Chesaning, MI misiukfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019