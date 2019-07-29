|
Arlo E. Barnard
Bath - Arlo Ernest Barnard went to be with the love of his life on July 27, 2019, while at home surrounded by his family. Arlo was born on February 11, 1930 in Victor Township, MI, the son of Dewitt and Doris Barnard. Arlo married Elaine on February 12, 1949 and together they raised a loving family in Bath, MI. Arlo's career was expansive. He worked for Civil Air Control during WWII; at what is now Rose Lake State Wildlife Area; and at Oldsmobile. He worked as a fur trapper; made and shot fireworks at local drive-in theaters; owned a greenhouse with his wife; made and sold his own hand cleaner; and had a furnace business. At the end of his career, Arlo retired from Bath Schools after 20 years as a supervisor of custodians and busing. For many Christmas seasons Arlo and Elaine dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus and visited local nursing homes and schools. Arlo had a passion for playing drums, playing in bands for 60 years. Arlo also enjoyed mowing his lawn on his riding lawn mower, and taking drives around the area to look at barns and take in the scenery. One could always be sure that Arlo would have a funny saying for them whenever they had the pleasure to spend time with him. Arlo even wrote and printed two of his own books: "Funny Bones" and "The Book of Halfwit and Humor" where he recorded many of these sayings. Arlo was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy; his parents; his brother, Gordon; his daughters-in-law, Cindy and Marguerite; and his wife. Arlo is survived by his sister-in-law, Alta Jean (Ray) Gibson; three sons, Terry Barnard, Lanny Barnard, Todd (Skeet) Barnard; two daughters, Debbie (Don) Adams and Ardel (Rusty) Sumner; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. To simply say that Arlo was a wonderful, kind, and loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and human, would be to say far too little. Arlo will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, but he would most certainly tell us all to "keep on keepin' on." Funeral service at Gorsline Runciman East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River, East Lansing, Wednesday 11 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bath School Museum, 14851 Robson Rd., Bath, MI 48808 or the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, 2216 S. Cedar St., Lansing, MI 48910. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 29, 2019