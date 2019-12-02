Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Portland, MI
Armon J. Platte


1939 - 2019
Armon J. Platte Obituary
Armon J. Platte

Portland - Armon J. Platte, age 79, of Portland, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born December 27, 1939 in Westphalia, the son of Harold and Viola (Simon) Platte. Armon was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was an usher and Eucharistic Minister. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for 19 months. Working was important to Armon, he retired from General Motors after over 38 years of service. His hobbies included travel, camping, photography, and making people smile. Armon loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. His eyes lit up anytime his children and grandchildren entered the room.

Preceding Armon in death are his parents; grandchildren, Katrin Ritzema and Eric Rekis; sisters, Beatrice Platte, Bernice (Joseph) Esch, and Rose Marie (Herman) Gensterblum; brothers, Jerry, Delbert, and Edward (Shirley) Platte; and brothers-in-law, Herman Miller and Frank Koenigsknecht. Surviving are his cherished wife of 53 years, Joane (Schneider) Platte; children, David (Bobbie) Platte, Ruth (Evan) Ritzema, Daniel (Julia Black) Platte, Angela Rabahat, Andrew (Kristin Davis) Platte, Brenda (John) White, Jeffrey (Alyson) Platte, and Sarah Platte; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Miller, Ellen (Ken) Bailey, Ann (Paul) Thelen, and Joann Koenigsknecht; brother, Bernard (Sharon) Platte; in-laws, Marguerite Platte and Charlotte Platte; and many Schneider in-laws and nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow in Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosaries will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and at 2:00 and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
