|
|
Arthur "Art" "Duke" Duane Potter
Arthur "Art" "Duke" Duane Potter, born July 11, 1945, died on December 19, 2019 surrounded in love. His wife, Joan Elizabeth Elliot Potter preceded him in death as did his parents, Arthur and Mary (Thompson) Potter, and his sister Sharon Seelye. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Woods, Michelle Salcedo (José Ignacio), Scott Potter (Missy), Beth Rorabacher (Charlie), Jeremy, step-children Lisa Woods, Bill Woods, and Martin Barnhart, ten grandchildren, one great-grandson, brother-in-law Harold Seelye, numerous nieces and nephews, and each one of you reading this.
Art was a passionate community organizer who spent most of his career working to improve communities for the people who lived in them. He will be remembered as a tireless advocate, voracious consumer of life, and someone who was able to find the humor in almost any situation.
A memorial service will be held at 2/42 Community Church at 7526 Grand River Rd., Brighton, MI at 11:00 on December 28. A small reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to or Neighborhood Services Organizations (NSO) - Clay Center Shelter.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019