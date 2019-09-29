|
Arthur Fisher Kohrman, MD
Maine - Arthur Fisher Kohrman, MD, 84, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home in Maine, on September 19, 2019. He was born December 19, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Benjamin M. Kohrman, MD and Leah Fisher Kohrman Lieblich. After spending much of his childhood in Michigan City, Indiana and Chicago, he entered the University of Chicago at the age of 16, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science. He also earned the love of Claire Hoffenberg, and celebrated their wedding in 1955. He then trained at the Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, receiving his medical degree in 1959. After a tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force in Evreux, France, he completed two fellowships at Stanford University. Then, at the invitation of Dr. William Weil, his mentor, he joined the department of pediatrics in the new College of Human Medicine of Michigan State University where he later became the Associate Dean. It was during this time, that he became a life-long Spartan.
In 1981, he moved to the University of Chicago, joining the Pritzker School of Medicine as Associate Chair of Pediatrics and president of the LaRabida Children's Hospital for chronically ill children from underserved communities. For ten years, he was also the head of the medical center's Institutional Review Board addressing important issues of medical ethics. He was later a professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, and the Chicago Children's Memorial Hospital and served both the Illinois and Chicago Departments of Public Health.
He served on many boards, but the causes closest to his heart were the medical care of disadvantaged children and training of young health professionals in public service. To those ends, he was the longtime board president of Interfaith House (now The Boulevard), a transitional care facility for people who are homeless, and a board member of the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, which trains health-focused graduate students in public service. In his last year as a Maine resident, where he had enjoyed a summer home for 37 years, he was able to pursue his love for classical and jazz music, photography, art, nature and literature with friends and family.
Arthur Kohrman is survived by his wife and life-long partner of 67 years, Claire (Hoffenberg) Kohrman, daughter Deborah and husband Paul Dion, son Benjamin and wife Melissa Riba, daughter Ellen and husband Mark Lancaster, and daughter Rachel and husband, Reinaldo Ramos. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, whom he viewed as his most important legacy; Noah and Sarah Dion, Marie and Lilah Kohrman, Leah and Mack Lancaster, and Eliza and Julia Ramos. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, David Kohrman (Michelle Dudro). A memorial service will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Temple Tifereth Israel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Arthur Kohrman's name to the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019