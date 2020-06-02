Arthur H. Kindlund
Arthur H. Kindlund

East Lansing - May 6, 1948 - May 23, 2020

Arthur Huntleigh Kindlund died of cancer at his home in East Lansing, Michigan, on May 23, 2020.

He is survived by his brother, Newton C. Kindlund, of Winter Park, Florida, his sister, Elaine Kindlund Goulet of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and his brother, Eric Kindlund, of East Lansing, Michigan. He is also survived by seven dearly loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his dear parents, Newton K. Kindlund and Virginia Kindlund.

Arthur grew up in Lansing and graduated from East Lansing High School and Michigan State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. His career spanned a decade of service in the pharmaceutical industry as a sales representative for DuPont. Later in his career he was involved in the RV business with his brother, Newton, in Florida, and with his brother, Eric, in the construction industry in Lansing.

A memorial service will be planned in the Fall at the Kindlund family gravesite at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Michigan, where his ashes will be interred.

Art will be remembered by his friends and family as a caring, loving individual with a passion for sailing, sports, and nature, and an avid fan of the Spartans.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
