|
|
Arthur J. Celentino
Lansing Township - Age 95, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 19, 1923 to Paul & Lucia (Spagnuolo) Celentino. He was a graduate of Eastern High School class of 1943. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in World War II. He married Janet Spagnuolo on October 12, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. They shared 46 years of marriage before Janet passed away Feb. 13, 2004. Art & Janet were charter members of St. Gerard Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and visiting casinos. Art and his brother, Vic, owned and operated Celentino Brothers Food Shop from 1948 - 1973 in North Lansing. Art retired from Paul Fata & Sons in 1990. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet; his parents, and brothers, Louie, and Vic; sisters, Irene Bryanton, Jeanette Byington, and Dorothy O'Connor. He is survived by his son, Art (Amy); daughter, Cindy (Jim) Roath; and twin sons, Victor and Richard. His beloved grandchildren, Phillip Celentino, James Roath, and Andrew Roath; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. Vincent Richardson presiding. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 A.M. Thursday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross in memory of Arthur. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 26, 2019