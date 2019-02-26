Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow
Lansing, MI
View Map
Committal
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Celentino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Celentino


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur J. Celentino Obituary
Arthur J. Celentino

Lansing Township - Age 95, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 19, 1923 to Paul & Lucia (Spagnuolo) Celentino. He was a graduate of Eastern High School class of 1943. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in World War II. He married Janet Spagnuolo on October 12, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. They shared 46 years of marriage before Janet passed away Feb. 13, 2004. Art & Janet were charter members of St. Gerard Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and visiting casinos. Art and his brother, Vic, owned and operated Celentino Brothers Food Shop from 1948 - 1973 in North Lansing. Art retired from Paul Fata & Sons in 1990. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet; his parents, and brothers, Louie, and Vic; sisters, Irene Bryanton, Jeanette Byington, and Dorothy O'Connor. He is survived by his son, Art (Amy); daughter, Cindy (Jim) Roath; and twin sons, Victor and Richard. His beloved grandchildren, Phillip Celentino, James Roath, and Andrew Roath; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. Vincent Richardson presiding. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 A.M. Thursday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the American Red Cross in memory of Arthur. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now