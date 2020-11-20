Arthur J. Faggion, Jr.



Tampa - Arthur J. Faggion, Jr. passed into eternal life on November 2, 2020. Art was born on July 28, 1944 in Lansing, Michigan to Arthur and Antoinette (Magnotta) Faggion. He graduated from Resurrection High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Detroit before serving in the United States Army, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the M-14 Rifle Expert Badge. He earned Master's degrees in both business and finance from Michigan State University and then taught at Central Michigan University and University of South Florida. He returned to Lansing to lead the family business, United Piping & Erecting, when his father's health failed. Art later returned to Florida with his family, where he worked as a project manager for the Poole & Kent Company of Florida, for which he held the mechanical, plumbing, and contractor's licenses. Art was predeceased by his parents, Art and Antoinette, and his brother, Peter. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Danielle and Jennifer, his granddaughters, Isabella and Alexis, his sisters, Elissa (Dave) Greenburg and Mary Kay Elliott, and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on November 28, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, Florida.









