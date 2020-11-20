1/1
Arthur J. Faggion Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur J. Faggion, Jr.

Tampa - Arthur J. Faggion, Jr. passed into eternal life on November 2, 2020. Art was born on July 28, 1944 in Lansing, Michigan to Arthur and Antoinette (Magnotta) Faggion. He graduated from Resurrection High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Detroit before serving in the United States Army, where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the M-14 Rifle Expert Badge. He earned Master's degrees in both business and finance from Michigan State University and then taught at Central Michigan University and University of South Florida. He returned to Lansing to lead the family business, United Piping & Erecting, when his father's health failed. Art later returned to Florida with his family, where he worked as a project manager for the Poole & Kent Company of Florida, for which he held the mechanical, plumbing, and contractor's licenses. Art was predeceased by his parents, Art and Antoinette, and his brother, Peter. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Danielle and Jennifer, his granddaughters, Isabella and Alexis, his sisters, Elissa (Dave) Greenburg and Mary Kay Elliott, and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on November 28, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, Florida.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel MacDill Avenue Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved