Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
109 Linden
St. Johns, MI
St. johns - Arthur J. Motz passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 99. He was born October 30, 1919 in St. Johns, MI where he farmed most of his life. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Rita Rose; daughters, Rosemary and Pam and son, Jerry; three sisters and three brothers. Art was a gentle, kind and compassionate man with a wonderful sense of humor. He was an inspiration to all who were fortunate to have known him. Art was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He deeply loved his family, faith and his MSU Spartans.

"Our Father didn't tell us how to live; he lived, and let us watch him do it".

"Grandpa is someone with silver in his hair and gold in his heart".

Surviving are 3 children, Marilynn (Steve) Mc Dermott, Bill (Pat) Motz, and Scott (Stacie) Motz; ten grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren that he loved dearly; one brother, Jack Motz and sister-in-law, Harriet Motz. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 4-7 PM Friday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Basic Needs Center in St. Johns or the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
