Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Arthur Beebe
Arthur Raymond Beebe


1928 - 2019
Arthur Raymond Beebe Obituary
Arthur Raymond Beebe

Lansing - Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Arthur was born on August 21, 1928 to the late Wilfred and Mary (Rummell) Beebe in Fenton, MI. He worked 30 years in Sales for the Williamston Heating and Cooling Company of Cincinnati, OH and dabbled in Real Estate while in Florida. He enjoyed spending his winters in Sarasota, FL with his wife Donna Lee and his summers at their cottage on Houghton Lake. Arthur was also a very active volunteer for the American Red Cross and the 4th floor at Sparrow Hospital. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary, his father Wilfred (Margaret), and his wife Donna Lee Beebe. He is survived by his children, Michael (partner Gary Troia), Mark Beebe, Francine (Marvin) Beebe-Pullin, and Marjorie Lape; 2 grandchildren, Jacob and Caroline Lape; 2 sisters, Maxine (Thomas) Slattery and Debbie (George) Lewis, and his beloved cat, Lilac. Private services have been held. In memory of Arthur memorials may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
