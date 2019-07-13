|
|
Arthur Sheffey
Lansing - Arthur Sheffey passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on July 20, 1933 in Wytheville Virginia. He served in the Air Force and received an honorable discharge. He graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree. He worked for the State of Michigan in the Civil Rights Department as a Supervisor and retired after 29 ½ years of service in 1997.
Arthur was married to Dorothy (Adams) for 27 ½ years who preceded him in death in September of 1987. He was the oldest of six siblings, four of them have already preceded him in death: Rudy Sheffey, Helen Robinson Black, Mary Jackson and William Sheffey.
Arthur is survived by five daughters: Sarina (Jeffery) White, Sharon Sheffey, Pamela Sheffey, Cynthia Sheffey and Melanie Sheffey; one surviving sister, Sally Leggions; and several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Services for Arthur Sheffey will be held at Mt. Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Rd., Lansing, MI at 11am on Monday, July 15, 2019. Family hour will be held at 10 am. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1p - 4p at Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 13, 2019