Arthur William Kowalk
Lansing - Art passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at age 77 after battling many health issues. He was born in Eaton Rapids, Michigan on April 4, 1943 to Oliver Kowalk and Lillian (Lawrence) Kowalk. He attended Grand Ledge High School and served in the U.S. Army with tours in Vietnam from 1961-1963. He attended LCC on a G.I. bill and earned a computer science degree. Art worked for Auto-Owners Insurance Company for over 40 years, starting in the mailroom in 1964 and retiring as an Assistant Vice President in 2005. A-O was his second family! Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife and the mother of his children, Ann Marie (Stuckenberg) Kowalk; and his stepdaughter, Emily (Boortz) Green.
Art is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Raymond) Kowalk, his daughter Sandra Kowalk-Thompson, his sons Richard and Robert Kowalk, his sister, Jacquelyn Kowalk, and stepsons Max and William (Wanda) Boortz. Also missing him will be grandchildren Sarah (Nate) Ashby; Jordan Suttles; Madeline (Ryan) and Quinn Green; Misha and Emilia Boortz; Kayla, Madison, and Liza Kowalk; great grandchildren Logan Younger and Dallas Ashby; and many wonderful friends including Al & Kathy Welter who often visited with Art during kidney dialysis treatments.
Art was an antique car enthusiast and member of the Capital City Old Car Club; he played fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball; he loved coaching youth football and women's softball teams; and worked hundreds of IHM & Lansing Catholic BINGOs back in the day! He enjoyed golfing with Steve, Julian, Frank and good friend Lois Scarane; he built a '57 Chevy with his buddy Art Cogswell; and traveled extensively with Barb after he retired.
Art was a proud veteran, who had a tough exterior but a heart of gold. Special thanks to the caring staff at Fresenius (dialysis), Sparrow Hospital, and Ingham County Medical Care Facility (Dobie Rd.). Art will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, arrangements through Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. A memorial service will be planned for a later date due to the current restrictions on large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Art's name to the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing or the Old Newsboys Association.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020