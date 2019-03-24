|
|
Arvilla "Mitzie" Michaud
Lansing - Arvilla "Mitzie" Michaud of Lansing died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born in Harrisville, Michigan on November 22,1934. A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother with unwavering love of family. She retired from GM and over the years grew to love golf, lottery tickets, and cooking shows.
Mitzie was preceded in death by her mother, 3 siblings, and grandson Dustin Lerma. She is survived by her children Danny (Adrienne) Emerson, Patty (Roger) Harcourt, Sylvia (Mike) Hedin, Jackie (Juan) Lerma, Charlene (Scott) Hannahs, and Michael Michaud. Fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren also survive her.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts. A memorial service will be held in July to celebrate her life.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019