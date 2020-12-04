1/1
Audrey Duzek
Audrey Duzek

On November 28, 2020, Audrey Duzek, 83, loving wife and mother of three daughters went to be with her Heavenly Father. She married her high school sweetheart Jim, and shared 64 years living a life that love stories are made of. She devoted her life to raising her children Lori(Rex) Schmeler, Lynne (David) Kent, and Lee Ann (George) Scepka. She treasured her entire family, dancing with her husband, and when she said "I love you", you knew she meant it. She was a very private person and wished for a small memorial with her immediate family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
