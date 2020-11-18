Audrey Hope Matisoff
Okemos - Audrey Hope Matisoff was born in New York City on September 18, 1952 and died on November 10, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Audrey was a licensed clinical social worker with two masters degrees—one in counseling and one in social work. Over the years she worked in many organizations, including: Hospice of Lansing; the Women's Resource Center at Lansing Community College; Child and Family Services of Howell, as a geriatric case manager; and for the last 18 years as clinical director of the Lansing Area AIDS Network (LAAN).
Although Audrey was extremely devoted to her work, her life's focus was her family and friends, and she maintained connections with friends from many phases of her life. She was loved and well respected by everyone who knew her. Audrey gave generosity new meaning—through her work, her leadership, her volunteer work, her time listening and talking with wisdom and warmth, her phone calls, her stories, her hosting and cooking for loved ones, her parties and fundraisers, her love of books, her laughter, her love. She will be sorely missed by so many.
Audrey was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Sam Sandler, her uncle Teddy Lazarus, and her close first cousin Alan Kane. She is survived by: her loving husband, David Matisoff, to whom she was married to for 49 years (together for 51 years!); her children, Stacey Cloud and Craig Matisoff; her son and daughter-in-law, Ryan Cloud and Amy Matisoff; her grandchildren, Russell, Douglas, and Malcolm Cloud, and Eli Matisoff; her sister, Elyse Nissim, and brother-in-law, Jack Nissim; her nieces and nephews, Sheila Nissim, Michael Cohen, and Sam Cohen, Jesse Nissim, Gretchen Purser, Everett and Zinnia Purser-Nissim; her aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Herb Kane; her cousins, Julie Kane, John Ortiz, Cydney Ortiz, Cara Ortiz, Eva Fellows, Justin Kane, and Rebecca Kane.
Audrey was a long-term member of Congregation Kehilat Israel in Lansing, Michigan. A virtual shiva led by Rabbi Rachel Weiss and Cantor Howard Friedland of Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation in Evanston, Illinois was held on November 12th with hundreds of people in attendance. Attendees included members of both congregations, as well as extended family, friends, and colleagues; the gathering represented both the breadth and depth of Audrey's beloved community.
Donations can be made in Audrey's honor to the Lansing Area AIDS Network (laanonline.org
). In the words of LAAN's Executive Director, Jake Distel, who worked closely with Audrey for eighteen years, "Upon her retirement Audrey was honoured with the 2017 Red Ribbon Award which was subsequently renamed the Audrey Hope Matisoff Legacy Award." It is given annually in her honor.
