Audrey Lorraine Rabideau
Lansing - Audrey Lorraine Rabideau was born May 27, 1933 in Indian River, Michigan to the late Ervin and Lenora Stewart. She passed away November 3, 2020.
Audrey was preceded in death by her Husband, Albin Rabideau, Sister, Jeanette Steiner, Brother, Dale Stewart, Grandchildren, Dougie and Ariana.
She is survived by her Children, Bill (Sue) Rabideau, Ed (Ursula) Rabideau, Carla (Ray) Baker, Don (Ann) Rabideau. Linda Karaba, Rob (Sandi) Rabideau, Jerry Rabideau, 23 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great Great Grandchildren, several Nieces and Nephews, Sister, Crystal Monthei, Brothers, Ernie Steward (Shirley), Keith Stewart.
Service for Audrey will be November 7, 2020 at11:00 am at Covenant Church 3424 E. US 23 Cheboygan, Michigan Officiated by Pastor Richard Griffen. Family will greet friends one hour prior, with a luncheon to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Ariana Mae Foundation, www.arianamae.org
or Covenant Church, Cheboygan, MI 49721