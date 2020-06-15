Audrey Matthies (Richards) Martin
Okemos - Audrey Matthies (Richards) Martin of Okemos passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at the age of 88.
Audrey was born April 2nd, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Edward Franklin Richards and Martha Matthies Richards. She spent the majority of her younger years in Rosedale Park on the NW side of Detroit. Her summers were spent with siblings and cousins in Reed City and at Mullett Lake from which she had many fond memories. She attended Redford High School, graduating 1948, and continued to Hillsdale College where she graduated 1953.
A former gradeschool teacher, Audrey met Robert Everett Martin on a blind date. They were married on June 30th, 1956, residing on Ann Street in East Lansing for their first few years of married life. Audrey and Bob had 4 children; Julie, Pat, Pam, and David and in 1962 moved to Okemos which became their second and final home. While the children were young, she studied and became a successful interior designer creating her own company, Audrey Martin Interiors. Never one to sit still, she continued to use her creative and decorative talents long into her early 80's.
Audrey was a passionate lover of dogs ultimately owning and caring for 8 different dogs throughout her life including her favorite, a golden retriever named Reilly, and acquiring her last puppy at the age of 87 who is now in the care of her daughter, Pat.
Audrey was a classy, fashionable woman with refined tastes who was an active supporter and patron of the music and fine arts of Wharton Center on MSU campus. However, her sophisticated tastes did not exclude sporting activities. She was an adept helmswoman sailing annually in the Caribbean with family and an active supporter and fan of the MSU Hockey team where you could hear her raise her voice cheering them on. Her varied hobbies also included an avid interest of World War II history.
The family fondly remembers the unique events she hosted from lobster parties in the back yard of her home in Okemos to shrimp boils for neighbors and friends up at their lake house on Elk Lake. She even threw a full-scale fake funeral for Bob's 40th birthday leading the neighbors to believe she was burying one of her dogs in the front yard. We also recall a portion of MSU's marching band, parading down Lagoon Drive and stopping at the house to play the fight song for another of Bob's birthdays.
Audrey, of German heritage, was a 5'1, feisty, independent, strong willed woman. She could definitely hold her own. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Audrey is pre-deceased by Bob (2017), her husband of 60 years, daughter Julie (1992) and son David (2018). She is survived by her daughters Patricia Ann Whitener of Okemos and Pamela Sue (Mike) Knowles of Grand Rapids. Audrey also leaves 6 grandchildren; Laura Diane (Nick) Mantzoros, Elise Kathleen Whitener, Beth Margaret Whitener, Kelsey Anne Knowles, and Jack Martin Knowles.
The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday July 12th, 2p-5p amongst the gardens of Audrey's home, 2114 Lagoon Drive, Okemos, MI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Capitol Area Humane Society, Ingham County Animal Shelter or Hillsdale college.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Okemos - Audrey Matthies (Richards) Martin of Okemos passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 at the age of 88.
Audrey was born April 2nd, 1932 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Edward Franklin Richards and Martha Matthies Richards. She spent the majority of her younger years in Rosedale Park on the NW side of Detroit. Her summers were spent with siblings and cousins in Reed City and at Mullett Lake from which she had many fond memories. She attended Redford High School, graduating 1948, and continued to Hillsdale College where she graduated 1953.
A former gradeschool teacher, Audrey met Robert Everett Martin on a blind date. They were married on June 30th, 1956, residing on Ann Street in East Lansing for their first few years of married life. Audrey and Bob had 4 children; Julie, Pat, Pam, and David and in 1962 moved to Okemos which became their second and final home. While the children were young, she studied and became a successful interior designer creating her own company, Audrey Martin Interiors. Never one to sit still, she continued to use her creative and decorative talents long into her early 80's.
Audrey was a passionate lover of dogs ultimately owning and caring for 8 different dogs throughout her life including her favorite, a golden retriever named Reilly, and acquiring her last puppy at the age of 87 who is now in the care of her daughter, Pat.
Audrey was a classy, fashionable woman with refined tastes who was an active supporter and patron of the music and fine arts of Wharton Center on MSU campus. However, her sophisticated tastes did not exclude sporting activities. She was an adept helmswoman sailing annually in the Caribbean with family and an active supporter and fan of the MSU Hockey team where you could hear her raise her voice cheering them on. Her varied hobbies also included an avid interest of World War II history.
The family fondly remembers the unique events she hosted from lobster parties in the back yard of her home in Okemos to shrimp boils for neighbors and friends up at their lake house on Elk Lake. She even threw a full-scale fake funeral for Bob's 40th birthday leading the neighbors to believe she was burying one of her dogs in the front yard. We also recall a portion of MSU's marching band, parading down Lagoon Drive and stopping at the house to play the fight song for another of Bob's birthdays.
Audrey, of German heritage, was a 5'1, feisty, independent, strong willed woman. She could definitely hold her own. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Audrey is pre-deceased by Bob (2017), her husband of 60 years, daughter Julie (1992) and son David (2018). She is survived by her daughters Patricia Ann Whitener of Okemos and Pamela Sue (Mike) Knowles of Grand Rapids. Audrey also leaves 6 grandchildren; Laura Diane (Nick) Mantzoros, Elise Kathleen Whitener, Beth Margaret Whitener, Kelsey Anne Knowles, and Jack Martin Knowles.
The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday July 12th, 2p-5p amongst the gardens of Audrey's home, 2114 Lagoon Drive, Okemos, MI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Capitol Area Humane Society, Ingham County Animal Shelter or Hillsdale college.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.