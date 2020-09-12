August Sollid
Grand Ledge - August L. Sollid of Grand Ledge passed away September 11, 2020 after a lengthy courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. August was born October 29, 1950 in Lansing to the late August and Dorothy Sollid. August attended Grand Ledge High School and worked as a Finish Carpenter for Hamill Homes. He enjoyed reading and was a devoted member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He is survived by children, Richard and Deborah (Heri) Gandia; grandchildren, Andre´s and Lucas; siblings, Dorothy (Curt) Wood, Gloria Sollid, Vicky Sollid and Denny (Janet) Sollid along with several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 1:30 pm at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge with Pastor Jeff Dowell, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00am until 1:00pm at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com