Augusta Jane Archer
East Lansing - On April 7, 2020, Augusta Jane Archer died at the age of 91 at The Willows of East Lansing, after a long illness. She was born September 28, 1928, at her family farm on Coolidge Road in East Lansing, Michigan. Later as newlyweds, Augusta and Jesse built their own home on Coolidge Road, a few houses from her childhood home. She lived in that home for 67 years, until her passing.
Although she spent all of her life living on Coolidge Road, Augusta traveled extensively with Jesse and their family. Her favorite destinations were the beaches and shores of Lake Michigan, Key West, Florida and Orange Beach, Alabama. Her travels took her to 48 states, Canada, Mexico, and several Caribbean Islands.
Augusta's education was through the East Lansing Public Schools, graduating in 1946. She attended business school after graduation and began a career as a comptroller at REO Motor Car Company in Lansing, Michigan. Several years later, she ended her career to raise a family. Throughout her life, some of her passions were her faith, gardening and reading, music, baking and sewing. She created a loving home.
Augusta and Jesse celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on September 24, 2019. They were married at College Lutheran Church (now University Lutheran Church) in East Lansing, where she was a life long member.
Family was Augusta's entire world. She adored Jesse, their children, their "Grand's" and their great-grand children.
Augusta was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Amelia Wolf, her three sisters (Elsie, Lillian, and Dora) and her three brothers (Arthur, Donald and Floyd Paul) and her great-grandson, Landon.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jesse, their children Terrie(Bruce)Reinoehl, Cathy Clugston, Douglas(Jane)Archer, their "Grands" Bradley(Nicole)Clugston, Cathryn(Matthew)Smith, Danielle(James)Kanka, and their great-grand children, Elijah, Samuel, Griffin, Lucas, Addilyn and Emery. Also surviving is her brother Ralph, and many nieces and nephews.
An intimate graveside service was held, and a celebration of Augusta's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Augusta may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Alzheimer's Disease Research or a charity of your choice.
The spiritual poem "Footprints in the Sand" was one of Augusta's favorite poems, especially the last stanza. "The Lord replied, my son, my precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."
Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
East Lansing - On April 7, 2020, Augusta Jane Archer died at the age of 91 at The Willows of East Lansing, after a long illness. She was born September 28, 1928, at her family farm on Coolidge Road in East Lansing, Michigan. Later as newlyweds, Augusta and Jesse built their own home on Coolidge Road, a few houses from her childhood home. She lived in that home for 67 years, until her passing.
Although she spent all of her life living on Coolidge Road, Augusta traveled extensively with Jesse and their family. Her favorite destinations were the beaches and shores of Lake Michigan, Key West, Florida and Orange Beach, Alabama. Her travels took her to 48 states, Canada, Mexico, and several Caribbean Islands.
Augusta's education was through the East Lansing Public Schools, graduating in 1946. She attended business school after graduation and began a career as a comptroller at REO Motor Car Company in Lansing, Michigan. Several years later, she ended her career to raise a family. Throughout her life, some of her passions were her faith, gardening and reading, music, baking and sewing. She created a loving home.
Augusta and Jesse celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on September 24, 2019. They were married at College Lutheran Church (now University Lutheran Church) in East Lansing, where she was a life long member.
Family was Augusta's entire world. She adored Jesse, their children, their "Grand's" and their great-grand children.
Augusta was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Amelia Wolf, her three sisters (Elsie, Lillian, and Dora) and her three brothers (Arthur, Donald and Floyd Paul) and her great-grandson, Landon.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jesse, their children Terrie(Bruce)Reinoehl, Cathy Clugston, Douglas(Jane)Archer, their "Grands" Bradley(Nicole)Clugston, Cathryn(Matthew)Smith, Danielle(James)Kanka, and their great-grand children, Elijah, Samuel, Griffin, Lucas, Addilyn and Emery. Also surviving is her brother Ralph, and many nieces and nephews.
An intimate graveside service was held, and a celebration of Augusta's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Augusta may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Alzheimer's Disease Research or a charity of your choice.
The spiritual poem "Footprints in the Sand" was one of Augusta's favorite poems, especially the last stanza. "The Lord replied, my son, my precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."
Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.