B. Joanne Sullivan
St. Johns - B. Joanne Sullivan, age 72, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Hazel Findley Manor, St. Johns, MI.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Joanne was born in Wenatchee, Washington on April 1, 1947, the daughter of Jack Gibson and Thelma Joyce (Butler) Webster. She graduated from Nathan Hale High School and Way College of Biblical Research. Joanne married David Sullivan on July 16, 1980 in Rome City, Indiana.
Joanne was past director of the Clinton County Senior Center and was a past treasurer for the Lioness Club. She was a member of MENSA and involved with Caring and Sharing Family Life Services. Joanne was involved in the community and enjoyed volunteering.
She is survived by her husband David Sullivan of St. Johns, MI, children: Christine and David Vacca of Olmsted Township, OH; Jessica and Ian Forsyth of Ann Arbor, MI; and Thomas Sullivan of Melborne, FL. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020