Barbara 'Barb' Mae Rairigh
Traverse City/formerly Lansing - Barbara 'Barb' Mae Rairigh, 72, of Traverse City, formerly Lansing, completed her earthly journey and went to be with her savior on February 19, 2019 with her loving and devoted husband of 50 years by her side until the end.
Barb was born in Detroit to the late Paul and Ruth (Katy) Bush on January 2, 1947.
Barb was always on an adventure in life, never leaving out an opportunity for some fun. She was the mom of the neighborhood and the rock of the family always staying one step ahead as the continued protector and leader. She had a heart of gold and focused her energy on making sure the needs of others were always met long before her own.
She met the man of her dreams as a senior in high school (he a junior) and they have been inseparable ever since. She married and forever cherished the love of Dennis 'Craig' Rairigh. Post high school, Barb went on to Davenport College and received her Associates Degree.
After learning about the amazing landscape that Northern Michigan had to offer, Barb knew that she and Craig would make Traverse City their retirement area. Four years post her retirement, Barb still enjoyed all the things that Northern Michigan had to offer, especially the snow.
Barb lived by the statement that 'home is where your heart is' and she made that dream come true for all her family and friends.
She is survived and missed dearly by her husband Craig, her son Steve, her brother Richard Bush as well as her brother-in-laws; James Rairigh and Chuck (Marilyn) Rairigh.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service to honor Barb will take place on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home at 3:00pm with visitation one hour prior.
Please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to one of Barb's treasured charity's; or the March of Dimes.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 22, 2019